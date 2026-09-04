Why peacocks seem to ‘announce’ rain: Breeding season may hold the answer

A peacock’s loud call can be hard to miss, especially when it seems to arrive just before a spell of rain. This has helped build a popular belief that peacocks can sense an approaching shower and “announce” it with their calls.

But is there really a connection between the bird’s calls and rain?

Peacocks are naturally vocal birds; the Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus) is highly vocal, and its calls serve different purposes. The male’s loud, repeated call can be heard over long distances, while females also make calls, including alarm calls.

Peafowl calling also varies with season and time of day. Observations have found particularly intense calling during the breeding season, with calls more frequent in the morning and evening.