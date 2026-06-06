Why pangolins are vital—and why Nagaland villages are working to protect them

In a significant conservation effort, communities in Nagaland are increasingly turning to Indigenous laws and grassroots action to protect pangolins, one of the world’s most trafficked mammals. Earlier this year, in a major community-led conservation step, the United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), the apex tribal body of the Sangtam Naga community, imposed a ban on pangolin hunting across 42 villages in Nagaland’s Kiphire district. The move comes amid growing concern over habitat destruction, illegal wildlife trade, and dwindling pangolin populations across India and Southeast Asia.

Conservationist Indrajit Ghorpade believes that protecting pangolins goes far beyond saving a single species. According to him, pangolins are deeply woven into the ecological balance of forests and natural ecosystems.

‘Every species plays a role in nature’

“Pangolins are an important species in the web of life. Each life form is interdependent,” says Ghorpade. “From dung beetles to pangolins, every species contributes to ecological balance. A decrease or loss of populations aggravates the imbalance and affects the control of pests and other species.”

Pangolins primarily feed on ants and termites, making them natural pest controllers. By regulating insect populations, they help maintain soil health and prevent ecological disruption. Experts say the disappearance of such species can trigger cascading effects on forests, agriculture, and biodiversity.

Ghorpade stresses that conservation should not be viewed as an isolated environmental issue. “Protecting wildlife ultimately means protecting nature and preserving the environment that humans themselves depend on,” he says.

Why are pangolins under threat

Pangolins continue to face severe threats from illegal wildlife trafficking, habitat loss, and hunting driven by traditional beliefs and demand for their scales and meat.

According to Ghorpade, awareness remains one of the biggest missing links. “Today, the alarming situation exists mainly because of habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade, and ignorance,” he explains.

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He also points to deep-rooted cultural practices and misconceptions that continue to endanger wildlife. “Dogmatic beliefs, traditional rituals, and lifestyles need to change. But this is a long-term process that must filter down into homes and villages,” he says.

The conservationist believes communities must begin to see themselves not as exploiters of nature but as its guardians. “Pride in our natural world, and the idea that we are protectors and trustees of biodiversity, should become the mantra,” he adds.

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Grassroots conservation is key

For Ghorpade, conservation efforts cannot succeed without local participation. He believes the Indigenous conservation practices emerging in Nagaland offer an important lesson for the rest of the country.

“At the end of the day, locals must become strategic partners and custodians of wildlife,” he says. “Grassroots-level conservation is key to reviving dwindling populations and creating awareness about why these species need protection.”

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He argues that people living closest to forests and wildlife habitats often hold the strongest influence over conservation outcomes. “Empowering local communities through awareness campaigns, education, and sustainable livelihood opportunities can significantly reduce poaching and habitat destruction.”