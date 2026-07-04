Why invasive pufferfish are becoming a nightmare for Greek fishermen

Invasive pufferfish has become a huge ecological and economical challenge for the Greek fishermen (Ai generated image)

Greek fishermen are facing an unusual and growing problem in the Mediterranean: invasive pufferfish with powerful teeth and huge appetites are tearing through fishing nets and reducing local fish stocks.

The culprit is a highly toxic kind of pufferfish known as the silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus). It is a highly invasive species that has spread rapidly across the eastern Mediterranean in recent years, primarily due to ocean warming driven by global warming and climate change.

Originally native to the Indo-Pacific, the fish entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal— a phenomenon known as “Lessepsian migration”. But scientists say warming sea temperatures are now helping it expand even further.