Why humans and apes still laugh in a similar rhythm after 15 million years of evolution

Do you just like an ape? (Ai generated, Freepik)

A new study by UK scientists suggests something surprising about laughter: humans and great apes may still be “laughing in time” the same way their shared ancestors did around 15 million years ago.

Researchers analysed hundreds of laughter recordings from human children and young apes—including chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas and orangutans—captured during play and tickling. What they were really listening for wasn’t just sound, but structure: the timing, breaks, and rhythm inside each burst of laughter.

And that’s where things got interesting. Despite millions of years of evolution, the basic rhythm of laughter looked remarkably familiar across species. Apes closer to humans, like chimpanzees and bonobos, showed faster, more human-like patterns. Gorillas and orangutans were slower—but still followed the same underlying timing structure.