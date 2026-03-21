Why house cats have snake-like eyes but tigers or lions don’t

Cats have long fascinated us with their slitted, narrow pupils that resemble those of snakes. But beyond their dramatic appearance, these eyes serve a clear evolutionary purpose. So why exactly do cats have vertical, slit-shaped pupils while humans and many other animals have round ones?

According to the National Wildlife Federation and research published in the journal Science Advances, cats have vertical slit pupils because of the way they hunt and the environments they live in. Domestic cats are ambush predators, meaning they rely on stealth and sudden bursts of speed to catch prey. Vertical pupils allow them to judge distance with greater precision, especially in low light.