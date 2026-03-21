Why house cats have snake-like eyes but tigers or lions don’t

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Cats have long fascinated us with their slitted, narrow pupils that resemble those of snakes. But beyond their dramatic appearance, these eyes serve a clear evolutionary purpose. So why exactly do cats have vertical, slit-shaped pupils while humans and many other animals have round ones?
According to the National Wildlife Federation and research published in the journal Science Advances, cats have vertical slit pupils because of the way they hunt and the environments they live in. Domestic cats are ambush predators, meaning they rely on stealth and sudden bursts of speed to catch prey. Vertical pupils allow them to judge distance with greater precision, especially in low light.
When light levels are high (like in the daytime), these slits can contract into narrow lines, dramatically reducing the amount of light entering the eye, much more effectively than round pupils. At night or in dim conditions, these pupils open wide into large circles, maximising the light intake. This gives cats excellent night vision, which is vital for their crepuscular (active at dawn and dusk) hunting style.
Another reason cats evolved vertical pupils is to help them better estimate the distance to their target. According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, vertical slits help enhance depth perception at short distances, exactly what a predator needs when pouncing on a mouse or bird. It allows their brains to process spatial information quickly and accurately, a crucial advantage when precision timing is everything.
Interestingly, vertical slit pupils are common in small cats, like your domestic tabby or a lynx, but not in big cats like lions or tigers. That’s because bigger cats typically hunt during the day and rely more on ambush or group hunting strategies, where such precise depth perception isn’t as critical. Their round pupils offer sufficient control for their hunting style and environment.
While both cats and snakes have slit-like pupils, the similarity ends there. It’s a case of convergent evolution, different species developing similar features independently because they face similar survival challenges. In snakes, vertical pupils help with depth perception and camouflage in low-light hunting conditions, just like in cats.
So next time your cat gives you that slow blink with those mesmerising slits, know that you’re looking at one of nature’s most perfectly designed little predators — that have now been domesticated.