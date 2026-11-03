Tourist noise may be changing the voice of Uttarakhand’s state bird

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The Himalayan monal is hard to miss. With its metallic green, blue and copper plumage, the colourful pheasant is the state bird of Uttarakhand and is found across the Himalayan mountains.
But researchers have found that the bird may be changing something less visible: the way it calls.
A study by researchers from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HBGU), published in Behavioural Processes, found that Himalayan monals living in noisier areas use higher-frequency calls than those in quieter habitats. The finding suggests that increasing human activity may be influencing how the birds communicate.
How is human noise affecting the monal?
The researchers compared monal calls recorded in two valleys within Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary: Madmaheshwar, which has relatively little human activity, and Chopta, a busy tourist area with roads, traffic and pilgrims.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Using microphones and passive acoustic monitoring devices, they recorded hundreds of calls across different seasons.
Monals in the noisier Chopta Valley consistently produced calls with higher peak frequencies. Their calls were also shorter, which the researchers say may help them communicate in an environment where low-frequency sounds from traffic and human activity can mask animal calls.
Anand Kumar, assistant professor at HBGU’s Department of Zoology and co-author of the study, told The Indian Express that the difference was associated with man-made noise from transportation and heavy footfall during pilgrimages.
However, this does not mean the monal has permanently or evolutionarily changed its voice. Rajeev Lochan, a researcher at HBGU and co-author of the study, described it as behavioural flexibility, in which the birds adjust their calls to their acoustic surroundings.
Why does this matter?
Calls are important to the Himalayan monal for communication, including reproduction and social behaviour.
“The male makes the mating call, and the female responds to that call,” Lochan said. With increasing human-made noise, he added, the call “will not be able to reach females because it will be masked with noise.”
The researchers have not established whether the change in calling affects the birds’ breeding success or survival, and say more research is needed.
Human activity may also be affecting where the birds can live. A second study by the researchers, published in Scientific Reports, examined how climate change could alter the monal’s habitat. Their modelling suggests that some areas suitable for the bird today could become unsuitable by 2100, while new suitable areas may emerge elsewhere.
But these new habitats may not help if fragmented landscapes prevent the birds from reaching them.
The Himalayan monal is currently classified as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List. Still, the researchers say limited information about local populations makes it important to understand how tourism, noise, habitat fragmentation and climate change are affecting the species.