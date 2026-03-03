Why flamingos and elephants rarely lie down

It’s a peculiar sight, an animal dozing off while still on its feet. Yet, for many creatures in the animal kingdom, sleeping standing up is not only possible but necessary for survival.

Whether it’s to stay alert to predators, maintain balance in a herd, or simply because lying down is too risky or energy-draining, this upright slumber is a fascinating adaptation that challenges our usual understanding of sleep.



Here are 5 animals that sleep while standing up:

Horses



Horses have a unique ‘stay apparatus’ in their legs, which is a system of tendons and ligaments that allows them to lock their limbs in place and doze without falling. “It takes a bit of work for horses to get up, which makes them vulnerable to attacks by predators. To protect themselves, horses instead doze while standing,” according to Britannica.

