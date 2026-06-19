Why fire ants may be among the cruelest invasive species

When we think of invasive species, we usually think in terms of ecological damage: disrupted food chains, shrinking native populations, even extinctions. But a new study asks a darker question — how much suffering do these invaders cause before death even occurs?

And if the findings are anything to go by, fire ants may rank among the most brutal.

Published in Nature Communications, the study found that invasive ants — especially red imported fire ants — cause some of the most severe suffering recorded in wild animals, often through slow, repeated attacks rather than quick kills.

Researchers from Freie Universität Berlin and the University of Bristol created a new framework called Animal Welfare Impact Classification for Invasion Science (AWICIS) to measure not just biodiversity loss, but the pain and distress experienced by individual animals.