Why cows find it difficult to walk downstairs, according to a veterinarian

Have you ever wondered why cows can walk across uneven fields but often hesitate when faced with a flight of stairs? The answer lies in their anatomy, vision and natural behaviour. While cows can physically descend stairs, the movement can be difficult, uncomfortable and potentially dangerous.

According to Dr Vinod Sharma, director and head of veterinary services at DCC Animal Hospital & Petcare, Gurugram, cows are adapted to moving across relatively flat ground and natural terrain. Descending stairs, however, requires precise coordination, balance and the ability to judge the depth of each step.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.