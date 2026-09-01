Why butterflies are sometimes attracted to cow dung: The science behind ‘puddling’

Whenever butterflies are mentioned, people usually imagine them around flowers, nectar and sunny gardens. Right? But what if we were to tell you that some butterflies in India are spotted around cow dung, too?

But they are not there for the smell—or because butterflies have suddenly developed a taste for poop. This behaviour is called puddling, and animal dung can provide butterflies with nutrients they don’t get in sufficient quantities from nectar.

Nectar is an important source of sugars for adult butterflies, but it does not provide all the nutrients they need. Moist soil, dung, urine and other organic material can contain minerals and other nutrients, particularly sodium and nitrogen.