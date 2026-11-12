Why birds bathe every day, and what happens when they don’t

For birds, bathing is more than a way to stay clean. It is an important part of feather maintenance, temperature regulation, and overall health. According to Jasmit Singh Arora, popularly known as the Gutli Man of India, healthy feathers are essential for a bird’s ability to fly, stay insulated, and cope with changing temperatures.

Birds bathe to remove dirt, dust, and external parasites such as mites from their feathers. “Wetting the feathers loosens this debris,” Arora explains. After bathing, birds preen themselves, spreading natural oils from the preen gland across their feathers. This helps keep the feathers flexible and waterproof.

Bathing also helps restore the microscopic structure of feathers. “Water helps realign the tiny hooks called barbules that zip feather barbs together,” says Arora. Properly aligned feathers create a smooth, aerodynamic surface, which is important for efficient flight.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

How does bathing help birds stay cool?

Water also plays a role in thermoregulation. As moisture evaporates from the feathers, it draws away excess body heat, helping birds cool down in hot conditions.

Arora explains that water can also soften substances such as dried mud, pollen and waste stuck to feathers, making them easier to remove during preening. Birds use their beaks to mechanically dislodge parasites such as mites and lice. The process ultimately helps restore feathers’ waterproofing, insulation and flight efficiency, he says.

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Why do birds bathe (Photo: Magnific) Why do birds bathe (Photo: Magnific)

Types of birds that bathe in water

The way birds clean themselves varies across species. “Most songbirds splash in shallow water,” says Arora. Sparrows and quails, for instance, may take dust baths, rolling in fine, dry soil to absorb excess oils and help control parasites.

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Some birds have an even more unusual method called anting. “Some species even rub ants on their feathers,” Arora says, using the insects’ natural formic acid as a pesticide.

Why access to water or dust matters

Regular access to suitable bathing or cleaning material is important for birds. Without it, feathers can become dirty and lose their proper alignment, affecting their waterproofing and insulation.

“Feathers become dirty and misaligned, losing vital waterproofing and insulation,” Arora says. This can make birds more vulnerable to overheating or hypothermia. Parasite infestations can also cause skin problems and stress, while damaged or poorly maintained feathers can affect flight.

So, when you see a bird splashing in a puddle or birdbath, it is doing more than simply cooling off. Bathing is an essential part of maintaining the feathers that birds depend on for survival.

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