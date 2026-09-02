Why an Indian cobra spread its hood: Learn about the snake’s dramatic display

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You’ve probably seen it in pictures or videos, or maybe even in real life: an Indian cobra lifts the front of its body, spreads its hood and suddenly looks much more intimidating. Almost ready to fight you angrily. But what is the snake actually trying to do when it puts on this dramatic display?
The answer is surprisingly simple: it is usually a warning.
The Indian cobra (Naja naja) spreads its hood when it feels threatened or disturbed. This defensive display makes the snake appear larger and more imposing, signalling to a potential threat that it should keep its distance.
And there’s more to that famous hood than meets the eye.
The cobra doesn’t have a separate “hood” that it opens like a flap. The hood is formed when the snake spreads several ribs in its neck, stretching the loose skin between them.
As per The Journal of Experimental Biology, the hood is “an active lateral expansion of their neck skin and underlying musculature and ribs.”
The result is a sudden change in the snake’s appearance. Its relatively narrow neck becomes a broad, unmistakable shape that is difficult for a potential threat to ignore.
Not necessarily. Spreading the hood is part of the cobra’s defensive behaviour and does not automatically mean it will strike. The snake may also raise the front part of its body, hiss or sway as it tries to discourage whatever has come too close.
If the threat continues, however, the cobra may escalate its defensive response and strike. This is why approaching, chasing or cornering a hooded cobra is dangerous.
As mentioned in the The Journal of Experimental Biology’s paper The functional morphology of hooding in cobras, “The shape of the fully erect hood is reflective of the morphometrics of the underlying ribs, while the duration and kinematics of hood erection and relaxation are related to the behavioral context of the display.”
For a snake trying to avoid a confrontation, appearing larger can be an effective deterrent. A sudden, imposing display may make a predator or other perceived threat think twice about coming closer.
The cobra’s hood also has another feature that has made it famous: the spectacle-like marking on its back. This marking is characteristic of the Indian cobra, although its exact appearance can vary considerably between individuals.
So what should you do if you see one? Give it space. A cobra spreading its hood is signalling that it feels threatened. Moving away rather than approaching, chasing or cornering it gives the snake an opportunity to retreat.
So, the next time you see that unmistakable hood spread wide, remember what it really is: not a challenge, but a warning to back off.