Why an Indian cobra spread its hood: Learn about the snake’s dramatic display

You’ve probably seen it in pictures or videos, or maybe even in real life: an Indian cobra lifts the front of its body, spreads its hood and suddenly looks much more intimidating. Almost ready to fight you angrily. But what is the snake actually trying to do when it puts on this dramatic display?

The answer is surprisingly simple: it is usually a warning.

The Indian cobra (Naja naja) spreads its hood when it feels threatened or disturbed. This defensive display makes the snake appear larger and more imposing, signalling to a potential threat that it should keep its distance.