White vs grey pigeon: What the colour difference really means

Spot a white pigeon and a grey pigeon sitting together, and they may look like entirely different birds. But despite the obvious difference in plumage, both belong to the same species, Columba livia, commonly known as the rock pigeon.

So, does their colour indicate differences in behaviour, health or survival? According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services and Director at DCC Animal Hospital, Gurugram, the differences are more nuanced than their appearance suggests.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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White and grey pigeons are the same species

First, colour does not make a white pigeon a different species from a grey one. “White and grey pigeons are colour variations of the same species, Columba livia. They can interbreed freely and produce fertile offspring, which is evidence of their common species origin,” says Dr Sharma.