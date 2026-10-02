White vs grey pigeon: What the colour difference really means

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Spot a white pigeon and a grey pigeon sitting together, and they may look like entirely different birds. But despite the obvious difference in plumage, both belong to the same species, Columba livia, commonly known as the rock pigeon.
So, does their colour indicate differences in behaviour, health or survival? According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services and Director at DCC Animal Hospital, Gurugram, the differences are more nuanced than their appearance suggests.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
First, colour does not make a white pigeon a different species from a grey one. “White and grey pigeons are colour variations of the same species, Columba livia. They can interbreed freely and produce fertile offspring, which is evidence of their common species origin,” says Dr Sharma.
Pigeons can display considerable variation in plumage, ranging from the familiar grey and darker patterns to predominantly white birds.
“White pigeons are often observed to be less territorially competent and more concentrated in city centres,” says Dr Sharma.
Territorial behaviour refers to how effectively an animal establishes and defends an area against others. However, colour alone does not determine a pigeon’s behaviour, and individual differences and environmental conditions also matter.
“Diet is generally similar between white and grey pigeons because they belong to the same species and have broadly similar nutritional requirements,” explains Dr Sharma. Their food choices are influenced more by availability and environment than by whether their feathers are white or grey.
According to Dr Sharma, white pigeon nestlings have been observed to have empty crops more frequently and higher mortality in some conditions.
“One possible factor is that white feathers may provide poorer thermal insulation in cold, windy conditions,” he says.
A crop is a pouch-like structure in a bird’s digestive system where it can temporarily store food. An empty crop in a nestling can indicate that it has not received enough food, although plumage colour itself does not establish the cause of mortality.
“Melanin-based colouration, which contributes to darker plumage, has been genetically associated with aspects of immunity. Darker individuals may show stronger cellular immune responses, but they may also carry higher levels of some blood parasites,” says Dr Sharma.
“One study found no difference in susceptibility to Chlamydia between white and common plumage types,” says Dr Sharma.
This matters because plumage colour alone cannot determine whether a pigeon is healthy or carrying an infection.
“Colour can be associated with certain biological traits, but these associations are not absolute. You cannot determine a pigeon’s overall health, behaviour or disease status simply by looking at whether it is white or grey,” Dr Sharma says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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