When the air gets muggy, these bees literally change colour

Scientists have discovered that humidity can make certain iridescent bees shift from blue-green to coppery green by altering microscopic structures in their exoskeleton.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 1, 2026 04:58 PM IST
beesMoist air makes these insects shift from blueish to greenish like living mood rings (AI generated image)
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Ever noticed how some insects seem to shimmer differently depending on the light? For one species of bee, it turns out the weather may be changing the look, too. Scientists have discovered that humidity can make certain iridescent bees shift colour — almost like tiny living mood rings.

The research found that fine-striped sweat bees, which normally appear blue-green in dry conditions, can turn a more coppery green when the air becomes humid. The findings, published in Biology Letters, suggest this may not just be a quirky bee trick but a broader phenomenon in insects whose colours come from microscopic structures rather than pigments.

When moisture changes the colour

The discovery began somewhat accidentally. Researchers noticed that museum bee specimens sometimes dramatically changed colour when placed in humid chambers used to soften them for scientific handling.

“It can be a bit alarming when you’re not expecting it,” Madeleine Ostwald, a functional ecologist at Queen Mary University of London, told Science News.

Curious, the team decided to investigate. They exposed museum specimens of fine-striped sweat bees to both dry and highly humid conditions over more than two days.

The difference was striking. In dry air with humidity below 10 per cent, the bees looked richer and more blue-green. But at 95 per cent humidity, they shifted to a lighter, greener-copper tone.

To check whether this happened in real life too — and not just in preserved specimens — researchers also analysed over 1,000 photographs of living sweat bees uploaded to the citizen science platform iNaturalist, comparing the images with humidity levels at the time and location.

Also Read | More than a mating call: Why frog croaks are actually tiny weather reports

The pattern held up. So what is happening? Scientists believe moisture causes microscopic layers within the bees’ exoskeleton to swell slightly. These layers are responsible for structural colour — meaning the bee’s shimmer comes not from pigment, but from how light bounces off tiny physical structures.

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When humidity makes those layers expand, the spacing changes, which alters the wavelengths of light being reflected. That shifts the visible colour toward redder, greener tones. In simpler terms: muggy weather may literally change how the bee reflects light. This could have bigger implications than just bee aesthetics.

Many insects rely on iridescent colours for camouflage, communication, or attracting mates. If humidity changes how those colours appear day to day, environmental conditions may be influencing insect appearance more than scientists previously realised.

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