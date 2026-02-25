The time Remo D’Souza accidentally brought a wild animal home, mistaking it for a puppy

Remo didn’t simply abandon the species, but raised it for a few years before releasing it in the wild! (Images: Remo D’Souza's IG, Pexels)

Director-choreographer Remo D’Souza has a long-standing reputation as a proud animal lover, with a household full of furry friends. On The Happy Pawdcast, the artiste once recalled a rather hilarious memory involving an unexpected pet. Remo recalled that one day after returning from school, he saw a group of what he thought were puppies near a drain and decided to bring one home.

“I kept my bag and crawled into the nala, pulled one and got him in the house and gave him a bath,” he said.

Excitedly, he waited for his parents to come home, confident he had succeeded in his quest for a new pet. But the big reveal came when his mother invited his father inside.