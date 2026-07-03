Trees are often celebrated as a universal solution to environmental challenges (Photo: AI)

Trees are often celebrated as a universal solution to environmental challenges. They absorb carbon, prevent soil erosion, provide shade, and support wildlife. But a new study by Hiroshima University suggests that the relationship between trees and biodiversity is more complex than it appears.

Researchers examining shelterbelts, rows of trees planted along farmland to protect crops from strong winds, found that while these tree lines can benefit some bird species, they may simultaneously harm others. In particular, birds that depend on open grasslands and wetland habitats were found to be less abundant and less diverse in areas close to shelterbelts.

The findings challenge a widely held belief that increasing tree cover automatically leads to greater biodiversity. According to environmentalist Jasmit S. Arora, also known as the ‘Gutliman of India’, the study highlights an important ecological reality. “This new research fundamentally challenges the common assumption that planting more trees always improves overall biodiversity,” he says. “While shelterbelts benefit forest-edge and shrub species, they create ecological walls that severely harm grassland and wetland birds.”