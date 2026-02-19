When licking becomes a red flag: Vet’s guide to canine communication

A wet nose. A slobbery kiss. And suddenly your dog is licking your hands, your face — nonstop. Is it affection? Habit? Or something more? According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head Veterinarian at DCC Hospital, Gurugram, licking is more than just a quirky canine trait; it’s a form of communication.

Is licking a way dogs communicate?

“Yes, licking is absolutely a form of communication in dogs,” says Dr Sharma. “It’s one of the earliest behaviours they learn as puppies and continues into adulthood as a social signal.”

Dogs may lick you for several reasons:

1. Showing affection

“Licking can be a bonding behaviour,” Dr Sharma explains. “It releases feel-good hormones in dogs and is often their version of a kiss.” When your dog licks you calmly and briefly, it’s usually a sign of attachment and comfort.