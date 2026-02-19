When licking becomes a red flag: Vet’s guide to canine communication

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A wet nose. A slobbery kiss. And suddenly your dog is licking your hands, your face — nonstop. Is it affection? Habit? Or something more? According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head Veterinarian at DCC Hospital, Gurugram, licking is more than just a quirky canine trait; it’s a form of communication.
“Yes, licking is absolutely a form of communication in dogs,” says Dr Sharma. “It’s one of the earliest behaviours they learn as puppies and continues into adulthood as a social signal.”
Dogs may lick you for several reasons:
1. Showing affection
“Licking can be a bonding behaviour,” Dr Sharma explains. “It releases feel-good hormones in dogs and is often their version of a kiss.” When your dog licks you calmly and briefly, it’s usually a sign of attachment and comfort.
2. Seeking attention
Dogs are quick learners. “If your dog licks you and you respond — by laughing, talking or petting — they understand that licking gets attention,” he says. Over time, this can become reinforced behaviour.
3. Being submissive
In canine social structures, licking can signal respect. “A dog may lick to show submission, indicating that they recognise you as the leader,” Dr Sharma notes.
4. Exploring their environment
Dogs experience the world through taste and smell. “Your skin may taste salty, or you may smell like food. Sometimes, they are simply investigating,” he adds.
“Excessive licking becomes concerning when it causes physical damage such as bald spots, redness, sores or open wounds,” warns Dr Sharma.
Pet parents should watch for:
“If a dog keeps licking one particular spot, it may indicate underlying pain, allergies or skin infection,” he explains. “In some cases, excessive licking can also be linked to anxiety or stress.”
Dr Sharma advises seeking veterinary care if you notice wounds, hair loss or if your pet cannot stop the behaviour. “Early intervention helps prevent secondary infections and identifies whether the cause is behavioural or medical,” he says.
In most cases, Dr Sharma adds, licking is harmless and part of normal dog communication. “However, like any behaviour, context matters. If the licking is persistent, intense or causing injury, it’s important to consult your veterinarian rather than dismiss it as just a habit.”
