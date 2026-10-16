Meet the giant insect that can weigh more than a mouse, stretch across your palm and is making a comeback

An insect that can weigh more than a mouse and stretch across an adult’s palm is making a remarkable comeback in New Zealand. The wētāpunga, also known as the Little Barrier Island giant wētā, once nearly disappeared from the country’s mainland. Now, a conservation breeding programme has helped thousands of these giant insects return to the wild.

The species can weigh up to 35 grams, while a pregnant female has been recorded at 71 grams. Adults can grow up to four inches long, with a leg span of up to eight inches.

“The size of adult females would sit nicely on the entirety of your hand,” Dr Chris Green, an honorary research associate at New Zealand’s Department of Conservation, told RNZ.