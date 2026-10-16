Meet the giant insect that can weigh more than a mouse, stretch across your palm and is making a comeback

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

This giant insect from New Zealand has recovered from the brink of extinction through conservation breeding, with more than 11,000 insects released into the wild.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 12:30 PM IST
insectA pregnant female wētāpunga has been recorded at 71 gram (Ai generated image for reference)
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An insect that can weigh more than a mouse and stretch across an adult’s palm is making a remarkable comeback in New Zealand. The wētāpunga, also known as the Little Barrier Island giant wētā, once nearly disappeared from the country’s mainland. Now, a conservation breeding programme has helped thousands of these giant insects return to the wild.

The species can weigh up to 35 grams, while a pregnant female has been recorded at 71 grams. Adults can grow up to four inches long, with a leg span of up to eight inches.

“The size of adult females would sit nicely on the entirety of your hand,” Dr Chris Green, an honorary research associate at New Zealand’s Department of Conservation, told RNZ.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

How did the giant insect nearly disappear?

Giant wētā once lived across New Zealand’s North Island. However, their numbers declined sharply after human settlement led to habitat destruction and introduced predators, including rats and cats. As flightless insects, they were particularly vulnerable to these threats.

By the 1990s, the wētāpunga had disappeared from mainland New Zealand, with its only remaining wild population found on Hauturu/Little Barrier Island.

The recovery programme involved conservationists at Butterfly Creek and Auckland Zoo, who developed techniques to raise the insects in captivity. These included feeding young wētā, known as nymphs, fresh foliage, fish flakes for protein, and leaf litter. Researchers also found that keeping the insects in communal mesh cages helped them rear large numbers successfully.

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Once the insects were large enough to fend for themselves, conservationists began releasing them into the wild in 2010.

More than 11,000 giant wētā released into the wild

The breeding and release programme has introduced 11,214 wētāpunga to predator-free islands and two fenced sanctuaries on mainland New Zealand.

The insects have established breeding populations that have survived across multiple generations, indicating that they are reproducing successfully in their new habitats.

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Surveys have also offered encouraging signs. Researchers recorded an average of 28.5 wētāpunga per person per hour of searching in one of their new habitats, compared with just 1.4 on Little Barrier Island.

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In 2022, the species’ conservation status was downgraded from “Endangered” to “Threatened — Nationally Increasing”, reflecting its population increase.

 

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Could this conservation success help other species?

Dr Green said the programme could offer useful lessons for protecting other endangered invertebrates.

“The future of wētāpunga is looking bright,” he said, hoping similar approaches could benefit other threatened species.

The team also highlighted the Canterbury knobbled weevil (Hadramphus tuberculatus) and several native stag beetle species as potential beneficiaries of similar conservation programmes.

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The wētāpunga’s recovery shows how captive breeding and releasing insects into predator-free habitats have helped the species establish populations beyond its last remaining wild stronghold on Little Barrier Island.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

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