Ways to stop your cat from waking you at 3 AM

If you have a cat, you have likely been woken up at 3 AM by the sound of paws racing around, something falling off a shelf, or them jumping onto your bed. It might seem like your cat is out to get you, but there’s a scientific and evolutionary reason for this late-night chaos. Cats aren’t being dramatic; they’re just acting like cats.

Here’s why they start acting weird at 3 am:

1. Cats are crepuscular, not nocturnal

Many people think cats are nocturnal, but they’re actually crepuscular. This means they’re most active at dawn and dusk. Their wild ancestors hunted during these times to avoid predators and catch prey by surprise.