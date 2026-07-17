Viral desert rain frog listed as Vulnerable: Why the internet-famous amphibian is at risk

A tiny frog that won millions of hearts online with its adorable squeaky “battle cry” is now facing a much less cheerful reality. The desert rain frog (Breviceps macrops), whose high-pitched defensive squeak turned it into one of the internet’s most-loved amphibians, has now been listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The viral frog is now officially facing an increased risk of extinction in the wild. Conservationists are warning that while the frog’s viral fame made it famous, it may also have made it more vulnerable.

Why is the viral desert rain frog under threat?

The desert rain frog is found nowhere else on Earth except a narrow strip of coastal sand dunes stretching across parts of Namibia and South Africa. The species spends most of its life burrowed beneath the sand, emerging mainly to feed and breathe.