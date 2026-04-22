Unseen, unheard for over a decade: Five ‘missing’ bird species found in 2025

In a significant boost for global conservation efforts, five bird species long considered “missing” have been rediscovered in 2025. According to the latest update to the Lost Birds List, these species had gone undocumented, unseen or unheard in the wild for over a decade. The return of these species is a reminder that “missing” does not always mean extinct. Many birds disappear from records due to remote habitats, limited research, or declining populations rather than complete extinction.

Rediscoveries like these play a crucial role in conservation. They help scientists reassess species’ statuses, prioritise habitats for protection, and inspire renewed efforts to safeguard biodiversity. They also highlight how much of the natural world remains unexplored.