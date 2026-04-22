Unseen, unheard for over a decade: Five ‘missing’ bird species found in 2025

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In a significant boost for global conservation efforts, five bird species long considered “missing” have been rediscovered in 2025. According to the latest update to the Lost Birds List, these species had gone undocumented, unseen or unheard in the wild for over a decade. The return of these species is a reminder that “missing” does not always mean extinct. Many birds disappear from records due to remote habitats, limited research, or declining populations rather than complete extinction.
Rediscoveries like these play a crucial role in conservation. They help scientists reassess species’ statuses, prioritise habitats for protection, and inspire renewed efforts to safeguard biodiversity. They also highlight how much of the natural world remains unexplored.
These rediscoveries are not just exciting for birdwatchers but also crucial for conservationists working to protect fragile ecosystems.
1. Bismarck Kingfisher
After 13 years without a confirmed sighting, the vibrant Bismarck Kingfisher was photographed in May 2025 on New Ireland in Papua New Guinea. Known for its striking plumage, the bird had eluded researchers for over a decade, making its rediscovery a major moment for ornithologists.
2. Biak Myzomela
This tiny honeyeater was documented again after 21 years on Biak Island in Indonesia. The Biak Myzomela’s absence had raised concerns about its survival, but its recent sighting offers renewed hope.
3. Broad-billed Fairywren
Rediscovered in March 2025 in the mountainous regions of West Papua, this species had not been recorded for 11 years. Both photographs and sound recordings confirmed its presence, providing valuable data for future studies.
4. Sulu Cuckooshrike
Found again in November 2025 in the Sulu Archipelago, Philippines, this bird had gone unrecorded for 18 years. Its rediscovery underscores the biodiversity richness of the region and the need for continued conservation efforts.
5. Rufous-breasted Blue Flycatcher
Last documented 17 years ago, this elusive flycatcher was photographed in March 2025 on Luzon Island in the Philippines. Its reappearance has sparked interest in further surveys in the area.