‘Unnoticed or misunderstood’: Why India’s striped hyenas matter

Often misunderstood and associated with fear in folklore, striped hyenas play an important yet often overlooked role in India’s ecosystems. As scavengers, they feed on animal remains that might otherwise decay, helping recycle nutrients back into the ecosystem.

Unlike the more widely recognised spotted hyena of Africa, the striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena) is found across parts of India, particularly in dry and semi-arid landscapes. A recent report by The Hindu highlighted how these often-misunderstood scavengers help keep ecosystems clean. Expanding on their ecological role and the threats they face, wildlife photographer and conservationist Indrajit Ghorpade explains.

How do striped hyenas help keep ecosystems clean?

The striped hyena’s most important role is scavenging. It consumes carcasses and animal remains, helping remove dead organic matter from the landscape. Ghorpade points out that we should understand this role as part of the natural cycle.