5 elite working dog breeds you’ve likely never heard of

Beyond German Shepherds and Labradors, these lesser-known working dog breeds quietly excel in survival roles.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 05:00 PM IST
DogYakutian Laikas as sled dogs, Russia (Photo: Wikipedia)
Make us preferred source on Google

Most people think of German Shepherds, Border Collies, or Labradors when they hear ‘working dogs.’ But in many remote places—like mountains, deserts, and farmlands—other breeds play important roles. They guard livestock, help hunters, rescue people, and protect communities. These dogs might not be well-known as pets, but their intelligence, endurance, and loyalty stand out.

Here are 5 lesser-known working dog breeds that deserve more attention for their unique skills.

Cao de Gado Transmontano (Portugal)

Dog Cachorro da raca from Portugal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bred in the rugged northeastern region of Portugal, the Cao de Gado Transmontano is a powerful livestock guardian dog. Traditionally used to protect sheep and cattle from wolves, this breed works independently, making quick decisions without human direction.

Calm with family but highly suspicious of strangers, these dogs tirelessly patrol large areas. Their thick coat and muscular build allow them to withstand harsh weather, making them indispensable to pastoral communities.

Maremma Sheepdog (Italy)

Dog Pastore Maremmano-Abruzzese from Italy (Photo: Wikipedia)

Often mistaken for a large white fluffball, the Maremma Sheepdog is one of Europe’s oldest livestock guardians. Unlike herding dogs that move sheep, Maremmas stay within the flock, forming a deep bond with the animals from puppyhood.

Their job is vigilance, not obedience. Highly intelligent and independent, they excel at deterring predators solely through their presence. Because of this independence, they are poorly suited to urban homes but excel in rural work environments.

Yakutian Laika (Russia)

Dog Yakutian Laika, Russia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Originating in Siberia, the Yakutian Laika was bred by indigenous communities for sledge pulling, hunting, and guarding. This multi-purpose working dog thrives in extreme cold and is known for stamina rather than speed.

Story continues below this ad

Yakutian Laikas are highly social with humans and other dogs, a trait essential for survival in Arctic conditions. Despite their beauty and friendly nature, they remain rare outside Russia.

Estrela Mountain Dog (Portugal)

Dog Estrela Mountain Dog (Photo: Wikipedia

One of the oldest breeds on the Iberian Peninsula, the Estrela Mountain Dog was developed to guard livestock in Portugal’s Estrela Mountains. Strong, alert, and deeply loyal, these dogs are natural protectors.

They are known for assessing threats independently rather than reacting impulsively. While gentle with family, they are fearless when protecting territory, making them excellent working guardians but challenging for inexperienced owners.

ALSO READ | 4 animals that defy ageing

Thai Ridgeback (Thailand)

dog Thai-Ridgeback (Photo: Wikipedia)

Unlike most ridgeback breeds, the Thai Ridgeback evolved largely through natural selection. Traditionally used for hunting, guarding property, and protecting carts, this breed is agile, alert, and fiercely loyal.

Story continues below this ad

Highly intelligent and athletic, Thai Ridgebacks require consistent mental and physical stimulation. Their independence and strong prey drive make them excellent working dogs, though they remain uncommon outside Southeast Asia.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Sana Makbul
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
skillcation
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
The blood pressure benchmark: Why 140/90 is the red line for paragliding
paragliding
Advertisement
PHOTOS
fashion
Who is Bhavitha Mandava and why is everyone talking about her?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score: West Indies have been at their destructive best in the tournament. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Sana Makbul
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement