Two heads, one body: Rare turtle hatchling found on Cape Cod

A tiny turtle hatchling with two heads has been discovered on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in a rare case that has caught the attention of wildlife experts.

Researchers monitoring diamondback terrapins, a turtle species native to the salt marshes and coastal areas of the eastern United States, found the unusual terrapin. What made this hatchling different was immediately visible: it had two distinct heads attached to a single body.

The condition is known as bicephaly, a form of conjoined development in which an embryo develops two heads. It happens when an embryo doesn’t fully separate during early development.

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While two-headed animals are exceptionally rare, this is not the first such turtle to turn up on Cape Cod. According to Live Science, the newly discovered hatchling is the third bicephalic terrapin found on Cape Cod in the past five years.