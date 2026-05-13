Top places to spot black panthers in India

The black panther has long captured the imagination of wildlife lovers. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t a separate species but a melanistic variant of the Indian leopard, known for its dark coat caused by excess melanin. Spotting one in the wild is rare, but not impossible, especially if you know where to look.

Here are some of the best wildlife sanctuaries in India where you stand a chance of witnessing this elusive big cat.

1. Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

Arguably the most famous destination for black panther sightings in India, Kabini has gained global attention thanks to a well-known melanistic leopard often nicknamed “Saya.” Located along the Kabini River and part of the larger Nagarhole National Park, this region offers dense forests and abundant prey—ideal conditions for big cats. Early-morning and late-evening safaris increase your chances of a sighting.