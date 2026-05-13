Top places to spot black panthers in India

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The black panther has long captured the imagination of wildlife lovers. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t a separate species but a melanistic variant of the Indian leopard, known for its dark coat caused by excess melanin. Spotting one in the wild is rare, but not impossible, especially if you know where to look.
Here are some of the best wildlife sanctuaries in India where you stand a chance of witnessing this elusive big cat.
1. Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka
Arguably the most famous destination for black panther sightings in India, Kabini has gained global attention thanks to a well-known melanistic leopard often nicknamed “Saya.” Located along the Kabini River and part of the larger Nagarhole National Park, this region offers dense forests and abundant prey—ideal conditions for big cats. Early-morning and late-evening safaris increase your chances of a sighting.
2. Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka
Adjacent to Kabini, Nagarhole is another hotspot for melanistic leopards. Its mix of moist deciduous forests and open grasslands provides excellent visibility during safaris. While sightings are still rare, this park consistently reports occasional appearances, making it a must-visit for serious wildlife enthusiasts.
3. Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka
Located in the Western Ghats, Dandeli is known for its biodiversity and dense forest cover. Though sightings here are less frequent than in Kabini, the sanctuary has recorded black panthers over the years. The thick canopy makes spotting wildlife more challenging, but also adds to the thrill of the experience.
4. Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka
Another lesser-known gem, Bhadra, offers a quieter safari experience compared to more popular parks. Located in the Chikmagalur district, it has reported occasional melanistic leopard sightings. Its varied terrain, ranging from hills to riverine forests, supports a healthy predator population.
5. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala
Famous for its scenic lake and elephant population, Periyar has also had rare reports of black panther sightings. The dense forests of the Western Ghats provide a natural habitat for leopards, including their melanistic variants. Boat safaris here offer a unique way to explore the landscape.
6. Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra
While primarily known for tiger sightings, Tadoba has recently made headlines for occasional black panther appearances. The relatively open terrain improves visibility, increasing your odds compared to denser forests.