Top 5 places in India for the best chance of spotting a leopard

India is home to the Indian leopard, one of the world’s most adaptable big cats, thriving across diverse forests, grasslands, and rocky terrains. Although widely distributed throughout the country, their elusive and primarily nocturnal nature makes sightings beautifully unpredictable.

However, certain protected areas and landscapes have become well known for relatively consistent leopard sightings, thanks to suitable habitats and conservation efforts. Here are five destinations in India where wildlife enthusiasts often go on leopard safaris.

1. Jawai Leopard Hills

Located in southern Rajasthan, Jawai has gained attention in recent years for its leopard population that inhabits the region’s granite hills and caves. Unlike many forest reserves, Jawai is a landscape where wildlife and local communities coexist. Leopards here are often spotted resting on rocky outcrops or moving through the hills during early morning and evening safaris. The area also offers sightings of birds, crocodiles near the Jawai dam, and other smaller mammals.