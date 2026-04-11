Top 5 places in India for the best chance of spotting a leopard

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India is home to the Indian leopard, one of the world’s most adaptable big cats, thriving across diverse forests, grasslands, and rocky terrains. Although widely distributed throughout the country, their elusive and primarily nocturnal nature makes sightings beautifully unpredictable.
However, certain protected areas and landscapes have become well known for relatively consistent leopard sightings, thanks to suitable habitats and conservation efforts. Here are five destinations in India where wildlife enthusiasts often go on leopard safaris.
Located in southern Rajasthan, Jawai has gained attention in recent years for its leopard population that inhabits the region’s granite hills and caves. Unlike many forest reserves, Jawai is a landscape where wildlife and local communities coexist. Leopards here are often spotted resting on rocky outcrops or moving through the hills during early morning and evening safaris. The area also offers sightings of birds, crocodiles near the Jawai dam, and other smaller mammals.
Often associated with the Jawai region, the village of Bera has long been known among wildlife photographers for its relatively reliable leopard sightings. The leopards in this area live among granite formations and scrubland, and local trackers help guide safaris through the terrain. Because the landscape is open compared to dense forests, sightings can sometimes be easier when conditions are favourable.
Located on the outskirts of Jaipur, Jhalana Leopard Reserve is one of India’s few protected areas dedicated primarily to leopards. The reserve’s dry deciduous forest and rocky hills provide a suitable habitat for the big cats. Due to its relatively compact size and healthy leopard population, visitors often have a reasonable chance of spotting one during safari drives.
Part of the larger Nagarhole National Park landscape, Kabini is known for its diverse wildlife, including elephants, tigers, and leopards. Leopards are occasionally seen along forest roads or near the Kabini reservoir. The region’s varied habitats — including forests, riverbanks, and open grasslands — support a healthy population of predators and prey species.
While Kanha is best known for its tiger population, the forests of Kanha National Park also support leopards. These big cats tend to stay in forested zones or near rocky areas and are sometimes spotted during early morning safaris. Kanha’s landscape of sal forests, grasslands, and meadows supports a wide range of wildlife, making it a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts even when leopard sightings are not guaranteed.