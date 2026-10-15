Tiger stripes: How these unique patterns help them stay hidden

A tiger’s stripes are among its most recognisable features, but they serve a practical purpose in the wild. These patterns help the big cat blend into its surroundings, making it harder for prey to spot it as it moves through vegetation.

According to wildlife photographer Indrajit Ghorpade, the tiger’s vertical stripes break up the outline of its body, helping it remain less conspicuous in its natural habitat. This camouflage is particularly useful when the animal is stalking prey through forests, tall grass and shrubs.

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