Tiger, leopard and cheetah together in Ranthambore: Why a conservationist calls it ‘not just a rare wildlife moment’

A tiger, a leopard, and a cheetah, three of the world’s most elusive apex predators, were recently spotted within a one-to-two-kilometre range in Zone 9 of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, leaving tourists thrilled and conservationists deeply curious.

The unusual convergence happened along the banks of the Chakal River, with officials calling it an “extremely rare” and “scientifically intriguing” moment. The forest department even described it as an unscripted surprise from nature.

But beyond the excitement of spotting three top predators in the same landscape, conservationists say the event may reveal something more serious: shrinking habitats, broken wildlife corridors, and rising pressure on already crowded ecosystems.

According to Indrajeet Ghorpade, Conservationist and Founder of Deccan Conservation Foundation, this is not just a rare wildlife moment; it may be a sign of ecological stress.

Why are these predators crossing paths?

“Overlapping habitats of grasslands and shrub jungles create an overlap of species, especially carnivores that have territories,” says Ghorpade. “This creates conflict, like with tigers and leopards.”

Normally, these species avoid one another through what ecologists call niche partitioning, using different habitats, hunting times, and prey preferences to reduce competition.

Tigers dominate large forest territories, leopards tend to stay away from direct tiger encounters by shifting to denser terrain, and cheetahs prefer open grasslands where speed is their biggest advantage. So when all three appear in close range, it signals that boundaries may be shrinking, adds Ghorpade. “It points to shrinking habitats and overcrowding in a restricted area,” he explains.

Story continues below this ad

He further explains, “Prey species also attract predators to these areas. Corridors are also broken, adding to the pressure to expand territories. It shows the stress of the ecosystem’s handling capacity.”

Ranthambhore: Jaane kya Dikh Jaaye! Shunned by most, and certainly by the omniscient, Zone #9 is not just picturesque. Tourists today saw a Tiger (no surprises there), a Leopard on the stroll (kool), and a Cheetah!@ForestRajasthan would you advise people choose the less… pic.twitter.com/R9f6F9U3X9 — Arijit Banerjee (@orijeet) April 19, 2026

Why is a cheetah in Ranthambore significant?

The cheetah spotted, named KP-2, is known to have wandered from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Its arrival in Ranthambore has raised fresh questions about landscape connectivity and habitat suitability.

“Cheetahs seen in Ranthambore indicate pressure of habitats and also availability of prey,” says Ghorpade. “They are moving to newer areas with prey, shelter, and lower human footprint.”

ALSO READ | 10 remarkable animals found only in the western ghats

Is this biodiversity success, or a worrying trend?

While many see such sightings as proof of thriving biodiversity, Ghorpade offers a more cautious view. “Multi-predator sightings indicate pressure of habitats, lack of prey, and human-dominated landscapes in the existing location of release in Kuno,” he says.

“To me, it is worrying, because overlapping leads to conflict and indicates limited areas—especially with the increase in tiger and leopard populations in places like Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, which already have limited holding capacity.”

Story continues below this ad

Protected areas like Ranthambore can only support a certain number of large carnivores before ecological strain begins to show. “As it is, there is pressure within existing protected areas,” he adds.

Challenges

One of the biggest concerns, according to Ghorpade, is what happens when protected forests are no longer enough. “Non-protected areas with human disturbances are now the only option left for wildlife,” he says. “They need to adapt to survive.”

This is already visible across India. Leopards are increasingly seen near human settlements, and wolves—left with almost no grasslands—now depend heavily on livestock. “Like leopards around human settlements and the wolf with no grasslands left and 90 percent diet of sheep and goats,” he explains.

“Wildlife numbers cannot rise without equal growth in habitat. Increase in wildlife numbers needs a proportionate increase in habitats, jungles, and grasslands,” he adds.

(With inputs from PTI)