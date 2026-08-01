This tiny shrimp creates bubbles hotter than the sun’s surface

Imagine an animal so small it could fit in the palm of your hand, yet capable of creating a microscopic bubble that briefly reaches temperatures comparable to, or sometimes even hotter than, the Sun’s surface.

While it sounds like science fiction, this extraordinary feat belongs to the pistol shrimp, also known as the snapping shrimp.

Found in warm oceans around the world, this tiny crustacean has evolved one of nature’s most remarkable hunting weapons: a specialised claw that snaps shut so quickly it creates a cavitation bubble. When that bubble collapses, temperatures inside it can briefly soar into the thousands of degrees, alongside a powerful shockwave powerful enough to stun or kill nearby prey.