This tiny shrimp creates bubbles hotter than the sun’s surface

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Imagine an animal so small it could fit in the palm of your hand, yet capable of creating a microscopic bubble that briefly reaches temperatures comparable to, or sometimes even hotter than, the Sun’s surface.
While it sounds like science fiction, this extraordinary feat belongs to the pistol shrimp, also known as the snapping shrimp.
Found in warm oceans around the world, this tiny crustacean has evolved one of nature’s most remarkable hunting weapons: a specialised claw that snaps shut so quickly it creates a cavitation bubble. When that bubble collapses, temperatures inside it can briefly soar into the thousands of degrees, alongside a powerful shockwave powerful enough to stun or kill nearby prey.
To be clear, the shrimp itself is not hotter than the Sun. Rather, the microscopic cavitation bubble created by its snapping claw reaches these extreme temperatures for only a tiny fraction of a second as it collapses.
The pistol shrimp has one oversized claw that works more like a spring-loaded pistol than a typical pincer.
When the claw snaps shut at remarkable speed, it fires a high-speed jet of water. This creates a low-pressure cavity in the water, a phenomenon known as cavitation.
The bubble rapidly expands before collapsing almost instantly. As it implodes, the pressure becomes so intense that the temperature inside the microscopic bubble is estimated to briefly reach around 4,000–8,000 Kelvin (roughly 3,700–7,700°C), comparable to—or in some estimates even hotter than—the Sun’s surface, which is about 5,500°C.
The intense heat, however, lasts for only a tiny fraction of a second and remains confined to the microscopic bubble.
The collapsing bubble also produces a powerful shockwave that travels through the water with enough force to stun or kill small fish, worms and crustaceans. The snap is also among the loudest sounds produced by marine animals relative to the shrimp’s size, although the exact sound level varies depending on the species and how it is measured underwater.
As the bubble collapses, it also emits a tiny flash of light, a phenomenon known as sonoluminescence, in which collapsing bubbles release energy in the form of light.
The powerful snap serves several purposes such as:
In other words, its oversized claw functions as both a hunting tool and a defensive weapon.
The pistol shrimp has intrigued scientists for decades because it demonstrates the remarkable physics of cavitation—a process capable of generating extreme temperatures and pressures on a microscopic scale.
Understanding cavitation doesn’t just help researchers explain the shrimp’s hunting strategy. It also has practical applications in engineering and medicine, from understanding how cavitation damages ship propellers and pumps to improving technologies such as ultrasound and certain medical procedures.
The pistol shrimp is a reminder that some of nature’s most extraordinary phenomena don’t belong to the largest animals. Sometimes, they are hidden inside a creature just a few centimetres long, armed with one of the most remarkable claws in the natural world.
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