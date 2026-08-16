This octopus can mimic many dangerous sea creatures. Here’s how its bizarre trick works

Imagine spotting a flatfish gliding across the seafloor, only for it to suddenly turn into a sea snake or maybe a lionfish. No, this isn’t a magic tale or a scene stolen from sci-fi. This remarkable shape-shifting act of fooling belongs to the mimic octopus, Thaumoctopus mimicus.

Found in tropical Indo-West Pacific waters, particularly around shallow, sandy or muddy coastal habitats, the mimic octopus is known for changing its colour, body shape, posture and movements to resemble other marine animals.

Scientists have documented its various avatars resembling flatfish, lionfish and sea snakes.

How does the mimic octopus imitate other animals?

The mimic octopus doesn’t simply change colour and disappear into its surroundings. It can manipulate several aspects of its appearance and behaviour at the same time.