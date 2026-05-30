This Italian seaside town is dealing with an unusual problem: Too many peacocks

More than 100 peacocks are wreaking havoc in the Italian seaside town of Punta Marina on the Adriatic coast (Representational Image: ChatGPT)

Traffic jams caused by peacocks? Cars attacked by birds, enraged by their own reflection? Rooftops doubling up as avian hangout spots? It sounds like the setup to a quirky comedy, but for residents of Punta Marina, a seaside town on Italy’s Adriatic coast, it has become a surprisingly real problem.

The small town of around 3,000 residents is currently dealing with an explosion in its peacock population, with estimates suggesting “more than 100 birds—possibly as many as 150” now roaming freely through streets, gardens, rooftops and public spaces.

While peacocks are undeniably beautiful, residents say living with them is less glamorous. According to reports, the birds have been blocking traffic, leaving slippery droppings on pavements, damaging cars by pecking at their own reflections, and waking residents with their famously loud mating calls.