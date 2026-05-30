This Italian seaside town is dealing with an unusual problem: Too many peacocks

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Traffic jams caused by peacocks? Cars attacked by birds, enraged by their own reflection? Rooftops doubling up as avian hangout spots? It sounds like the setup to a quirky comedy, but for residents of Punta Marina, a seaside town on Italy’s Adriatic coast, it has become a surprisingly real problem.
The small town of around 3,000 residents is currently dealing with an explosion in its peacock population, with estimates suggesting “more than 100 birds—possibly as many as 150” now roaming freely through streets, gardens, rooftops and public spaces.
While peacocks are undeniably beautiful, residents say living with them is less glamorous. According to reports, the birds have been blocking traffic, leaving slippery droppings on pavements, damaging cars by pecking at their own reflections, and waking residents with their famously loud mating calls.
The timing has made things worse. Spring marks mating season, when male peacocks become noisier, more territorial, and far more dramatic in behaviour.
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Like many bizarre animal stories, this one reportedly began with just one escaped peacock.
Local lore suggests a lone bird escaped captivity years ago and settled in the pine forest near Punta Marina. Eventually, a mate was introduced, the birds multiplied, and over time the growing colony spread from nearby wooded areas into the town itself.
The real population boom appears to have happened during the Covid-19 lockdowns, when residents began feeding the birds more regularly. With easy food access and few natural predators in urban areas, the peacock numbers soared.
Officials have reportedly been trying to figure out what to do for years. In 2023, the population was thought to be around 30. Now, estimates are several times higher.
Some residents want the birds relocated or their numbers controlled, arguing the situation has become unmanageable. Others see the peacocks as an unusual local attraction that could even help tourism.
Animal welfare groups, meanwhile, have pushed back against aggressive intervention, and signs have reportedly been put up urging people not to feed them.
Punta Marina is hardly alone in its feathery standoff. Parts of California have struggled with troublesome peacocks for years, while a Florida village reportedly turned to vasectomies to control their numbers.
Still, there is something uniquely surreal about a sleepy Italian beach town being effectively overrun by peacocks. Beautiful? Certainly. Convenient for the locals trying to drive to work? Probably not.