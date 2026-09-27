This Giant Amazonian Ant is more than 3 cm long: What makes it unusual

Ants are usually associated with tiny insects moving in long trails, but some species are surprisingly large. One notable example is Dinoponera gigantea, commonly known as the giant Amazonian ant. It is among the largest living ants, with workers reaching more than 3 cm in length.

Found in parts of South America, including Brazil, Peru, and Guyana, Dinoponera gigantea lives in rainforest environments and nests in soil. Guinness World Records lists the species as having the largest mean size of any ant colony, averaging up to 3.3 cm.

What does it look like?

The giant Amazonian ant is predominantly dark, or coal-black, with a robust body. Its size is particularly striking when compared with the few-millimetre ants commonly encountered around homes and gardens.