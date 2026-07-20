This animal has a surprisingly weird way of showing it’s angry at you: it spits

Irritate a Llama and get ready to be spat on (Image: ChatGPT)

Almost every culture has an idiom about spitting on someone you despise or look down upon. But did you know there’s an animal that follows this a little too seriously? Annoy it, and get ready to be spat on!

Internet’s favourite Llama has this dramatic defence mechanism. Instead of growling, hissing, biting, or running away, it’ll simply spit. And no, the spit is not just saliva.

When especially irritated or uncomfortable, or when trying to warn someone away, llamas can forcefully spray a mixture of saliva and partially digested stomach contents toward the target. The smell is often terrible, and the goal is very clear: back off immediately.