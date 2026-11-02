These tiny snakes cartwheel at speeds of up to 13 Kmph

Imagine trying to escape danger by doing a cartwheel. Now imagine doing it without arms or legs. That is exactly what some tiny snakes in Southeast Asia appear to do when they need to make a quick getaway.

Scientists have now captured this unusual escape technique on video, revealing how the snakes perform their acrobatic manoeuvre. The findings offer a closer look at a rare behaviour that researchers first documented through photographs in 2023.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology on October 19, 2026, examined three species of snakes belonging to the genus Pseudorabdion, which includes dwarf reed snakes. Researchers found that these snakes can propel themselves forward through a series of rapid, rolling movements that resemble cartwheels.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

How do snakes pull off a cartwheel?

The movement is more complicated than simply rolling over. It begins with the snake curling its body into a C shape, lifting its head and pointing it in the direction it wants to travel.

The snake then whips its tail backwards, briefly lifting its body off the ground. Next, it swings its tail forward and over its head. When the tail lands on the ground in front of the head, the snake completes one roll and is ready to repeat the movement.

In other words, the tail does much of the work, helping the snake launch itself into the next roll.

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Researchers also noticed that the snakes kept their heads relatively steady throughout the manoeuvre, reminding them of how flying snakes stabilise their heads when launching into the air.

The movement is not just unusual to watch. It is fast, too. In laboratory tests, the snakes reached speeds of 1.7 to 3.7 metres per second, about 6 to 13 kilometres per hour.

Scientists had to build a racetrack for the snakes

The researchers, led by ecologist Yosuke Kojima of Toho University in Japan, collected snakes from Kubah National Park in Sarawak, Malaysia, after a colleague reported witnessing the strange behaviour in 2019.

Finding the tiny reptiles was no easy task. Measuring just 11 to 28 centimetres in length, the snakes often hid beneath fallen leaves.

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The team collected 11 Pseudorabdion saravacense, one Pseudorabdion collaris and one Pseudorabdion longiceps. They also collected six reed snakes of the genus Calamaria for comparison.

To observe their movements, the researchers built a 2.2-metre-long racetrack in the laboratory. They placed the snakes at one end and gently tapped them to encourage movement, recording their attempts using cameras positioned above and beside the track.

The results revealed a striking difference. All the Pseudorabdion snakes tested performed the cartwheeling movement, while none of the Calamaria snakes did.

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Why do only some snakes do this?

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Scientists still do not know precisely why these snakes can cartwheel while their close relatives apparently cannot, or do not, use the same technique.

Researchers are now left with several questions. Do these snakes have a special anatomical feature that allows them to perform the manoeuvre? Is their nervous system better equipped to coordinate the rapid movement? Or do other snakes have the same basic ability but simply never use it?

The discovery also brings to mind old accounts of so-called “hoop snakes”. Writers in the 1800s described snakes rolling in a way that sounded almost fantastical.

As per scientists, those historical accounts may or may not have described the exact behaviour captured in the new study. Still, the videos remind us that some remarkable animal movements can sound like folklore until scientists observe them up close.

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For these tiny snakes, a cartwheel is more than a quirky party trick. It is a rapid escape manoeuvre whose mechanics researchers are only beginning to understand.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.