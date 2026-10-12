These giant deep-sea spiders glow blue, and scientists aren’t sure why

Imagine pulling a creature from nearly 5,000 metres below the ocean surface and watching its long legs suddenly glow blue in the dark.

That is what researchers observed in giant sea spiders living in the deep waters off southeastern Australia. The eerie creatures, whose legs can stretch up to 25 centimetres, produce their own light, making them look almost like something from another world.

The phenomenon is known as bioluminescence, when a living organism produces light through a chemical reaction.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Researchers first noticed the glow during a 2017 expedition to the Australian Abyss. Marine biologist Jérôme Mallefet and his colleagues examined thousands of deep-sea specimens for signs of bioluminescence, working in a darkroom aboard the research vessel RV Investigator.