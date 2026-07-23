These birds wear ‘ant perfume’ and scientists are still figuring out why

have you ever seen a bird rub ants over its body? (ai generated Image)

Which fragrance do you prefer while going out? Floral? Oceanic? Earthy? Or maybe ants? Well, some birds do!

While it sounds unbelievable, some birds indeed rub ants into their feathers on purpose. The unusual behaviour is called anting, and it has been observed in more than 200 bird species, from crows and blue jays to robins, starlings and some parrots. While scientists have studied anting for many years, they’re still debating exactly why birds do it.

What is anting?

There are two main ways birds “ant.” Some pick up ants in their beaks and carefully rub them through their feathers. Others spread their wings or lie near an active ant nest, allowing the insects to crawl over their bodies. At first glance, it looks strange. But the ants may be doing more than just crawling around.