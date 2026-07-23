These birds wear ‘ant perfume’ and scientists are still figuring out why

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Which fragrance do you prefer while going out? Floral? Oceanic? Earthy? Or maybe ants? Well, some birds do!
While it sounds unbelievable, some birds indeed rub ants into their feathers on purpose. The unusual behaviour is called anting, and it has been observed in more than 200 bird species, from crows and blue jays to robins, starlings and some parrots. While scientists have studied anting for many years, they’re still debating exactly why birds do it.
There are two main ways birds “ant.” Some pick up ants in their beaks and carefully rub them through their feathers. Others spread their wings or lie near an active ant nest, allowing the insects to crawl over their bodies. At first glance, it looks strange. But the ants may be doing more than just crawling around.
Many ant species defend themselves by releasing formic acid, a strong-smelling chemical. Scientists think birds may take advantage of this chemical, but exactly how it helps them is still unclear.
One of the leading theories is that anting helps birds control feather mites, lice and other tiny parasites. The formic acid may make feathers less inviting to these unwanted hitchhikers or help reduce their numbers. However, researchers are still investigating how effective this really is.
Another possibility is that anting provides relief during moulting, when birds shed old feathers and grow new ones.
Fresh feathers can irritate the skin, and some scientists believe the chemicals released by ants may help ease this discomfort.
There’s another interesting idea. Because formic acid is part of an ant’s defence system, some researchers think birds deliberately make ants release the chemical before eating them. Once the defensive spray is gone, the ants may become easier—and more pleasant—to eat.
No single explanation fully accounts for every case of anting. Different bird species may ant for different reasons, and it’s even possible that the behaviour serves several purposes at once.
Whatever the answer, anting remains one of nature’s most fascinating mysteries—a reminder that even common birds can have surprisingly unusual habits.