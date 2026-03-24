These animals live perfectly well without a heart

In humans and most vertebrates, the heart is essential. It works constantly to keep us alive. But nature has some surprising exceptions. Some animals get by just fine without a heart, using simpler or different ways to move nutrients, oxygen, and waste. These creatures show that life can take many forms. Here are five animals that live perfectly well without a heart.

1. Jellyfish

Cauliflower jellyfish (Photo: Wikipedia) Cauliflower jellyfish (Photo: Wikipedia)

Perhaps the most heartless animals, jellyfish don’t just lack a heart—they also have no brain, blood, or lungs. Their bodies are over 95 per cent water, and oxygen diffuses directly through their thin tissues. Nutrients are distributed via a simple gastrovascular cavity as the jellyfish pulses through the water. Despite their simplicity, jellyfish have survived for over 500 million years.