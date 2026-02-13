These animals aren’t afraid of fire

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
When it comes to safety in the jungle, fire emerges as one of the most reliable resources. But did you know there are a few animals that can totally survive even the deadliest fires? While they aren’t truly fireproof, these animals employ adaptations such as burrowing, heat resistance, and post-fire foraging to endure extreme heat. These strategies are part of nature’s toolkit for survival in fire-prone ecosystems.
Here are eight such animals that can withstand fire.
Echidnas survive fires by lowering their body temperature and curling into burrows, creating a natural fire-retardant state. This helps them remain safe until the blaze passes, demonstrating how behaviour and physiology interact to support survival.
Tardigrades, or water bears, enter a cryptobiotic “tun” state which helps them to endure extreme heat—up to 150°C—as well as radiation. Their resilience makes them among the toughest organisms on Earth.
Cockroaches can withstand high temperatures near flames thanks to their tough exoskeletons and heat-sensing organs. This ability allows them to survive urban fires and other extreme conditions.
Scorpions tolerate intense heat and dehydration by retreating to rocky shelters during fires. This simple but effective strategy keeps them safe until the environment cools.
These beetles are adapted to fire-prone areas. They can detect smoke using infrared sensors and lay eggs in freshly burned wood, exploiting post-fire resources that few other species can use.
Wood frogs survive fires in a unique way: they freeze solid before a fire, then thaw and resume activity afterwards, unharmed. This adaptation also helps them survive cold winters.
Ants protect their colonies by burrowing deep underground, safely below the reach of flames. After the fire, they emerge to rebuild and recolonise, thereby ensuring the colony’s survival.
Salamanders survive fire by seeking moist soil refuges and using their slippery skin to resist brief exposure to heat. Their combination of behavioural and physical adaptations allows them to thrive in fire-affected habitats.
