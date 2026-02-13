These animals aren’t afraid of fire

While salamanders can briefly survive flames, dangerous fires may not be so safe for them (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

When it comes to safety in the jungle, fire emerges as one of the most reliable resources. But did you know there are a few animals that can totally survive even the deadliest fires? While they aren’t truly fireproof, these animals employ adaptations such as burrowing, heat resistance, and post-fire foraging to endure extreme heat. These strategies are part of nature’s toolkit for survival in fire-prone ecosystems.

Here are eight such animals that can withstand fire.

During fires, echidnas may find a safe haven, such as a hollow tree stump or an underground burrow, and go to sleep (Image: Wikimedia Commons) During fires, echidnas may find a safe haven, such as a hollow tree stump or an underground burrow, and go to sleep (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Echidnas

Echidnas survive fires by lowering their body temperature and curling into burrows, creating a natural fire-retardant state. This helps them remain safe until the blaze passes, demonstrating how behaviour and physiology interact to support survival.