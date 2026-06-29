The world’s smallest penguin is about 30 cm tall and blue-grey in colour

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When most people think of penguins, they picture the black-and-white birds waddling across the icy landscapes of Antarctica. But not all penguins fit that image.
Meet the little penguin, also known as the blue penguin or fairy penguin — the smallest penguin species in the world. Standing just 30 to 33 centimetres tall and weighing around 1 to 1.5 kilograms, these tiny seabirds are barely taller than a bowling pin.
What makes them even more unusual is their colour. Instead of the classic black-and-white tuxedo look associated with penguins, little penguins have distinctive slate-blue feathers that give them their nickname.
Native to the coastlines of Australia and New Zealand, little penguins spend much of their lives at sea, where they hunt for small fish, squid and crustaceans.
Their daily routine is quite fascinating. During the day, they head out into the ocean to feed, often travelling considerable distances in search of food. Then, under the cover of darkness, they return to shore, where they gather in small groups and waddle back to their burrows.
This nightly homecoming is so famous that it has earned its own name: the “penguin parade.” At several locations in Australia, visitors gather after sunset to watch hundreds of little penguins emerge from the waves and make their way across the beach.
Small though they are, these birds are remarkably well adapted to life in the water. Their streamlined bodies help them swim efficiently, while their blue feathers provide camouflage. Viewed from above, the blue colouring blends with the ocean, making it harder for predators to spot them.
Their size can also be deceptive. Little penguins are strong swimmers capable of diving repeatedly in search of prey and spending hours at sea before returning home.
Unfortunately, life is not always easy for the world’s smallest penguin. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and predators introduced by humans, such as dogs, cats and foxes, continue to threaten many populations.
Their tiny stature and blue feathers may make them look almost toy-like, but little penguins are resilient survivors that have successfully adapted to life along some of the world’s most challenging coastlines.
So the next time someone tells you penguins are black and white giants from Antarctica, you can surprise them with a fun fact: some penguins are blue, only a foot tall, and live on sunny Australian and New Zealand shores!