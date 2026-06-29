The world’s smallest penguin is about 30 cm tall and blue-grey in colour

When most people think of penguins, they picture the black-and-white birds waddling across the icy landscapes of Antarctica. But not all penguins fit that image.

Meet the little penguin, also known as the blue penguin or fairy penguin — the smallest penguin species in the world. Standing just 30 to 33 centimetres tall and weighing around 1 to 1.5 kilograms, these tiny seabirds are barely taller than a bowling pin.

What makes them even more unusual is their colour. Instead of the classic black-and-white tuxedo look associated with penguins, little penguins have distinctive slate-blue feathers that give them their nickname.

Native to the coastlines of Australia and New Zealand, little penguins spend much of their lives at sea, where they hunt for small fish, squid and crustaceans.