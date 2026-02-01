The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can ‘flatten’ their bodies to fit anywhere

Nature is full of escape artists, but some animals take this ability to a whole new level. These gymnastic beings can easily “flatten” their body to slip through any crevices or cracks. Whether they’re dodging predators, sneaking up on prey, or simply looking for a safe hiding spot, this superpower allows them to fit into impossibly tight spaces. Here are ten such impressive beings who’d put any gymnast or workout fanatic to shame!

Octopuses are famous for their Houdini-like abilities. With no bones in their bodies and only a hard beak at the centre, they can squeeze through any gap larger than that beak. From slipping out of aquarium tanks to gliding through narrow coral crevices, octopuses use this skill to hunt, hide, and explore.

2. Flat Lizards

Flat lizards from Africa are specially designed for life among rocks. Their naturally flattened bodies allow them to dart into narrow crevices when threatened. Once inside, they wedge themselves tightly, making it extremely difficult for predators to pull them out.

A flatter body brings its centre of mass closer to the surface, helping it to climb rocks vertically without flipping backwards (Image: Wikimedia Commons) A flatter body brings its centre of mass closer to the surface, helping it to climb rocks vertically without flipping backwards (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Snakes

While snakes don’t actually flatten their bodies, their flexible ribs and limbless design allow them to compress and slide into surprisingly narrow spaces. Rock fissures, underground burrows, wall gaps — even household plumbing in rare cases — can become snake hideouts.

4. Eels

Eels have long, muscular bodies without rigid bones, making them perfect for wriggling through coral reefs, rocky gaps, and muddy crevices. Some species can even travel short distances across the wetland to reach new hiding spots.

Eel’s skin is covered in a thick layer of mucus, which acts as a lubricant, enabling them to slide through confined spaces (Image: Pexels) Eel’s skin is covered in a thick layer of mucus, which acts as a lubricant, enabling them to slide through confined spaces (Image: Pexels)

5. Budgett’s Frog

This stout South American frog has an unusual defence: it can press and flatten its body against the walls of muddy burrows. This helps it blend into tight, damp spaces where predators have trouble reaching it.

6. Cockroaches

Cockroaches seem to be built for squeezing. Their flexible exoskeletons allow them to compress their bodies to about one-third of their normal height. That’s how they manage to slip through cracks only a few millimetres wide. Probably why it’s so difficult to keep them out of our homes!

A cockroach’s hard, protective exoskeleton consists of plates connected by a flexible membrane (Image: Unsplash) A cockroach’s hard, protective exoskeleton consists of plates connected by a flexible membrane (Image: Unsplash)

7. Blennies

Blennies are small fish that live in rocky shorelines and tide pools. Their slender, slightly compressible bodies let them hide in narrow rock crevices, keeping them safe from larger predators.

8. Cuttlefish

Cuttlefish, relatives of octopuses, also have soft bodies that allow them to squeeze into tight reef crevices. Combined with their extraordinary camouflage skills, this makes them masters of disappearing acts.

Many blenny species have elongated, slender bodies designed specifically for hiding in crevices in rocks or corals (Image: Pexels) Many blenny species have elongated, slender bodies designed specifically for hiding in crevices in rocks or corals (Image: Pexels)

9. Mice

Mice can easily squeeze through gaps much smaller than their fluffy bodies. Since their rib cages can compress, they can fit through holes as small as the width of a coin, as long as their skull can pass through first.

10. Camel Spiders

Camel spiders, also known as wind scorpions, have flat, flexible bodies that help them slip under rocks and into narrow cracks. In the harsh desert environment, these tight spaces offer protection from both predators and extreme heat.