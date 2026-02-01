The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can ‘flatten’ their bodies to fit anywhere

Some lack bones, some have fragmented exoskeletons, and some have extreme flexibility!

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 12:00 PM IST
flatCuttlefish have specialised muscles to change skin texture from smooth to rigid and rough,which helps them fit into small spaces (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nature is full of escape artists, but some animals take this ability to a whole new level. These gymnastic beings can easily “flatten” their body to slip through any crevices or cracks.  Whether they’re dodging predators, sneaking up on prey, or simply looking for a safe hiding spot, this superpower allows them to fit into impossibly tight spaces. Here are ten such impressive beings who’d put any gymnast or workout fanatic to shame!

1. Octopuses

Octopuses are famous for their Houdini-like abilities. With no bones in their bodies and only a hard beak at the centre, they can squeeze through any gap larger than that beak. From slipping out of aquarium tanks to gliding through narrow coral crevices, octopuses use this skill to hunt, hide, and explore.

2. Flat Lizards

Flat lizards from Africa are specially designed for life among rocks. Their naturally flattened bodies allow them to dart into narrow crevices when threatened. Once inside, they wedge themselves tightly, making it extremely difficult for predators to pull them out.

flat A flatter body brings its centre of mass closer to the surface, helping it to climb rocks vertically without flipping backwards (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Snakes

While snakes don’t actually flatten their bodies, their flexible ribs and limbless design allow them to compress and slide into surprisingly narrow spaces. Rock fissures, underground burrows, wall gaps — even household plumbing in rare cases — can become snake hideouts.

4. Eels

Eels have long, muscular bodies without rigid bones, making them perfect for wriggling through coral reefs, rocky gaps, and muddy crevices. Some species can even travel short distances across the wetland to reach new hiding spots.

flat Eel’s skin is covered in a thick layer of mucus, which acts as a lubricant, enabling them to slide through confined spaces (Image: Pexels)

5. Budgett’s Frog

This stout South American frog has an unusual defence: it can press and flatten its body against the walls of muddy burrows. This helps it blend into tight, damp spaces where predators have trouble reaching it.

6. Cockroaches

Cockroaches seem to be built for squeezing. Their flexible exoskeletons allow them to compress their bodies to about one-third of their normal height. That’s how they manage to slip through cracks only a few millimetres wide. Probably why it’s so difficult to keep them out of our homes!

Story continues below this ad
flat A cockroach’s hard, protective exoskeleton consists of plates connected by a flexible membrane (Image: Unsplash)

7. Blennies

Blennies are small fish that live in rocky shorelines and tide pools. Their slender, slightly compressible bodies let them hide in narrow rock crevices, keeping them safe from larger predators.

8. Cuttlefish

Cuttlefish, relatives of octopuses, also have soft bodies that allow them to squeeze into tight reef crevices. Combined with their extraordinary camouflage skills, this makes them masters of disappearing acts.

Also Read | These animals can ‘smell’ fear
flat Many blenny species have elongated, slender bodies designed specifically for hiding in crevices in rocks or corals (Image: Pexels)

9. Mice

Mice can easily squeeze through gaps much smaller than their fluffy bodies. Since their rib cages can compress, they can fit through holes as small as the width of a coin, as long as their skull can pass through first.

10. Camel Spiders

Camel spiders, also known as wind scorpions, have flat, flexible bodies that help them slip under rocks and into narrow cracks. In the harsh desert environment, these tight spaces offer protection from both predators and extreme heat.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
nirmala sitharaman
The 42% advantage: Decoding Bryan Johnson’s new ‘longevity’ workout
Bryan shares his fitness funda to live longer
The Ice Cream Paradox: Why your favourite cooling treat actually leaves you thirsty
ice cream
'I see them as family, not an industry': Sobhita Dhulipala on life and career after marriage
sobhita dhulipala on balancing career and family
Advertisement
PHOTOS
art
Amrita Sher-Gil: Six works that still speak to us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
nirmala sitharaman
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement