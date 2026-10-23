The strange reason some ants smell when you squish them

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You’re standing in your kitchen and suddenly catch a strange whiff—kind of like blue cheese, maybe a bit like rotting coconut. You look down, and sure enough: ants.
So… is it really possible to smell ants? Turns out, yes, and if you’ve noticed it before, you’re definitely not alone.
Believe it or not, some ants give off pretty distinct smells, and it’s not because they’re dirty; it’s just how they’re built. The most notorious example is the odorous house ant (Tapinoma sessile). When crushed or disturbed, they release a chemical that many people say smells like blue cheese, old coconut, or cleaning fluid (think: Pine-Sol). That weird combo comes from compounds called methyl ketones, which are actually found in some cheeses too.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Other ants have their own “signature scent”:
- Carpenter ants release formic acid, which smells kind of sharp and sour—like vinegar.
- Citronella ants smell citrusy and earthy, almost like a forest after rain.
And if you squish an ant? You’re triggering a chemical alarm that tells other ants there’s trouble nearby. You’re probably smelling some of that warning scent.
Can everyone smell them?
That depends on both the ant and you.
Some people can smell ants easily, while others don’t notice them at all. Like cilantro (which smells like soap to some), your ability to smell certain chemicals is tied to your DNA. So if your friend says they can’t smell ants? They’re not lying; they probably just can’t detect those specific compounds.
Also, a single ant might not set off your nose, but a group of them? Or ones that are squished or crawling in a warm, humid spot? That’s when the scent tends to get strong enough to catch your attention.
Why do ants smell?
Ants are tiny, but when it comes to smell, they’re superpowered.
They use chemicals to communicate everything: where to find food, who’s in charge, who’s an intruder. To pull that off, they’ve evolved a crazy number of odour receptors. Scientists found ants have 400 odour receptor genes, compared to around 60 in fruit flies and 170 in honeybees.
On top of that, every ant colony has its own scent “ID tag.” Each ant carries specific hydrocarbons on its outer shell that tell others what role it plays: worker, queen, intruder- you name it. If something smells off, the colony reacts.
So while humans might pick up a whiff of funk when ants are around, ants are living in a full-blown chemical universe all the time.