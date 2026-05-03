The Pinocchio mystery: Why scientists were fooled by this chameleon

First described in 1877 and also known as the lance-nosed or blade chameleon, C. gallus was named after the Latin word for rooster (Image: Gemini)

When you think of Pinocchio, you probably picture that famous growing nose. But what if there’s a real-life animal with a similar feature, one that kept scientists guessing for years? Meet the “Pinocchio” chameleon, a reptile with a nose that’s as intriguing as its story.

Deep in Madagascar, a place known for its incredible wildlife, lives a group of chameleons with long, horn-like noses. These colourful forest-dwelling lizards often come up with vibrant hues. For a long time, scientists identified these reptiles mainly by their appearance, especially the shape and size of their noses. But looks can be deceiving.

Recent research has shown that these long-nosed chameleons are more complex than once thought. What was previously grouped as a single species actually comprises multiple distinct species, such as Calumma pinocchio and Calumma hofreiteri. In other words, the famous “Pinocchio chameleon” isn’t just a quirky-looking reptile—it’s part of a much bigger evolutionary story.