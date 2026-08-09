The only animal known to hibernate and dream is this tiny Madagascar primate

When we think of hibernation, we often imagine deep, dreamless sleep, an animal slowing its body down to survive the cold months. Most animals do not dream while they are participating in this phenomenon, except for one.

Meet the fat-tailed dwarf lemur, a rare and fascinating species native to Madagascar. Not only is it the only primate known to hibernate, but it’s also the only animal that shows signs of dreaming while in hibernation. That’s right, this lemur may be dreaming while its body is almost entirely shut down.

The fat-tailed dwarf lemur, as its name suggests, stores fat in its tail, like a natural energy bank. When food becomes scarce during Madagascar’s dry season, this tiny primate hibernates for up to seven months, hiding in tree hollows and relying on its fat stores to survive.