The ocean’s most unusual love story: A pufferfish that builds art to win a mate

How far are you willing to go to attract a lover? Maybe sing a song, break into a dance performance, or buy her flowers? But are you willing to make a stunning geometric artwork at the bottom of the ocean, like a pufferfish?

Pufferfish, specifically the small male species known as the white‑spotted pufferfish (Torquigener albomaculosus), found off the southern coast of Japan, transform the seabed into an elaborate spawning nest with sand, shells, and corals.

On the ocean floor, where currents quietly shape the sand and sunlight filters down in wavering beams, the tiny artist gets to work. There are no brushes, no colours, just movement, instinct, and an extraordinary sense of design.