The Lar Gibbon in Chiyaan Vikram’s video is endangered—here’s why that matters

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has found himself at the centre of a wildlife controversy after a video showing him interacting with a Lar Gibbon, an endangered primate native to Southeast Asia, sparked criticism from wildlife activists and conservationists. The video, which was later deleted, raised questions about how the animal was acquired, whether it had the necessary documentation and permissions, and whether keeping such a protected species in a private setting is legally permissible. According to an NDTV report, the controversy has also drawn attention to businessman CK Ranganathan, Vikram’s daughter’s father-in-law, with whom the animal’s alleged possession has been linked.

The incident has also revived a larger debate around exotic wildlife ownership in India: even when possession may be subject to specific legal provisions, what does responsible treatment of a wild, endangered primate actually entail?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Wildlife photographer and environmentalist Indrajit Ghorpade says the Lar Gibbon is a species that warrants particular attention because of its conservation status and highly specialised lifestyle.

Why are Lar Gibbons protected?

The Lar Gibbon (Hylobates lar) is native to Southeast Asia and is classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. It is also listed under Appendix I of CITES, which provides the highest level of protection to species threatened by international trade.

In India, Ghorpade points out that the species is also protected under the country’s wildlife laws. “Lar Gibbons, endemic to Southeast Asia, are endangered. IUCN list. A primate that is protected under law,” he says.

The species is often regarded as an exotic and highly desirable animal because of its distinctive appearance and remarkable physical abilities. “It is considered exotic as it is acrobatic and unique,” Ghorpade says. However, its appeal as an exotic animal does not make it suitable for private ownership.

Story continues below this ad

The legal questions surrounding the case

Ghorpade believes the immediate focus should be on establishing how the animal came to be in the country and whether all applicable legal procedures were followed.

“This case needs to be investigated as to how it was imported, whether the law was followed and form an opinion,” he says.

The distinction is important because international protection under CITES and India’s domestic wildlife regulations can place strict controls on the import, possession, breeding and transfer of protected species. Any investigation would therefore need to establish the animal’s origin, how it entered India and whether the requisite documentation and permissions exist.

ALSO READ | Why these 5 Indian animals receive the highest level of wildlife protection

Actor Vikram and his sammandhi CK Ranganathan are in a big soup.

This monkey is a Lar Gibbon native to Indonesia. It’s illegal to have it as a pet. It was trafficked from South-east Asia to Manipur to Erode and then to CK Ranganathan’ place in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu wildlife… pic.twitter.com/pk75C30rCN — Siddharth Prabhakar (@Sidprabhakar7) August 10, 2026

Lar Gibbons are built for life in the trees

One of the biggest concerns, Ghorpade says, is that the physical characteristics that make Lar Gibbons fascinating are also an indication of how specialised they are to their natural environment.

The species spends most of its life high in the forest canopy and rarely comes down to the ground. Its agility, vocalisations, body shape and distinctive colouring make it easily recognisable. “This species is very alike lives mostly on treetops, seldom seen on forest floors. Its agility, vocals and unique body shape and colour make it distinct. And highly prized,” Ghorpade says.

Story continues below this ad

That specialised lifestyle means that simply providing food and shelter in a controlled environment cannot replicate the animal’s natural habitat. “It needs its natural environment and habitats that it is familiar with and comfortable with,” he says, adding that Lar Gibbons “do not make good pets”.

Why exotic animals may struggle as pets

Ghorpade argues that the larger issue extends beyond this particular case. As a general principle, he believes exotic wildlife should not be treated as domestic pets.

“As a general rule, exotic species should be discouraged as pets. They become stressed and hyper,” he says. Unlike domesticated animals, wild species have evolved to live within specific ecological and social environments. Their behavioural, physical and psychological requirements can be difficult to replicate in a home or other controlled setting.

This is particularly relevant for species such as gibbons, which are highly agile, vocal and adapted to life in complex forest canopies, he explains.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.