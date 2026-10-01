The jungle knows where the tiger is — here’s how to read the signs

Spotting a tiger in the wild is a thrilling experience — a fleeting glimpse of black and ochre moving through the forest can stay with you long after the safari ends. As the monsoon season draws to a close, many of India’s wildlife destinations are preparing to reopen, signalling the return of the safari season. From Ranthambore and Sariska Tiger Reserves in Rajasthan to Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, wildlife enthusiasts are gearing up for a chance to see one of India’s most elusive big cats in its natural habitat.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

But can you really predict where a tiger will appear?

Well, yes and no. The thing about the jungle is that nothing happens in isolation and everything – soil, insects, trees, birds, animals and tigers – is connected.

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Swati Tandon, a Canine Behaviourist & Wildlife Enthusiast, says, “When a tiger moves, the jungle starts talking. That’s what tiger tracking is about… listening. A langur calls, followed by a sambar or spotted deer. Then peacocks, squirrels, even birds react, telling you that a predator is nearby.”

The first step is to listen for alarm calls and note where they come from. Naturalists then look for other signs such as pugmarks, movement along forest trails and the proximity of water bodies.

Manav Khanduja, director of Pugdundee Safaris, says that naturalists can interpret which alarm calls are more important, and it can help to determine whether the tiger is moving or stationary.

Alarm calls from animals such as sambar and langurs can alert naturalists to a nearby predator. (Image Source: Pexels) Alarm calls from animals such as sambar and langurs can alert naturalists to a nearby predator. (Image Source: Pexels)

“Sambar alarm calls and steady calling, for example, can indicate a high probability that a tiger is nearby,” he adds.

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Once a possible location is identified, the approach is not about rushing towards the animal.

“When you reach that part of the jungle, you go quiet. You watch. You listen. You respect,” says Swati

“There’s a saying that before you see a tiger, it has already seen you ten times. A tiger appears only if it wants to. So don’t enter just to find one. Go to experience the jungle. If you’re lucky, the sighting comes as a blessing,” she adds.

Many tigers are shy and hide when they hear vehicles approaching, says Manav. They may simply decide to rest or break their usual patterns.

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With experience, a naturalist learns when it is worth waiting and when it is better to leave.