The frog that breaks its own bones to grow claws

When threatened, they break their own toe bones to produce these claws, which can later retract and heal (Image: Gemini)

Nature is full of bizarre survival tricks, but some are so extreme that they almost sound unbelievable. One such creature is a frog that literally breaks its bones to defend itself.

Meet the Hairy frog—a species found in Central Africa that has one of the strangest defence mechanisms in the animal kingdom. At first glance, it looks like a regular amphibian, but what it can do under threat sets it apart in a truly shocking way.

A defence mechanism like no other

Hairy frog is also popularly called the ‘Wolverine frog’ (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Hairy frog is also popularly called the ‘Wolverine frog’ (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Unlike most frogs that rely on camouflage or quick escapes, the hairy frog takes a far more intense route. When threatened, it deliberately breaks the bones in its toes. These bones then push through the skin, forming sharp, claw-like projections that act as weapons against predators.