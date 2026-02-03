The ‘Finding Nemo’ reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life

In the natural world, sex isn’t always fixed for life. For some animals, changing gender is a remarkable survival strategy—driven by social structure, environmental pressures, and reproductive advantage. This phenomenon, known as sequential hermaphroditism, allows certain species to switch between male and female states during their lifetimes. Here are five extraordinary animals that can change their gender, proving that nature is far more fluid than we often assume.

Gender change in animals is not random—it’s a highly evolved strategy. By adjusting reproductive roles based on size, age, or social structure, these species maximise their chances of survival. This flexibility ensures mating opportunities even when populations are small or imbalanced.