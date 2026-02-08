The feline Avengers: 5 cat ‘superpowers’ that put superheroes to shame

Cats may appear lazy and inactive, but they are one of the most alert and perceptive animals. Behind their silent paws lies an animal engineered with some mind-bending abilities. While their cuteness quotient is unbeatable, science reveals that felines come equipped with sensory upgrades and instinctual skills that put many superheroes to shame. From navigating the world like a GPS to healing with nothing but a purr, here are five cat superpowers you probably didn’t know about.

They see in near darkness—thanks to their “night goggles” eyes

Cats can see up to six times better than humans in low light. Their pupils expand into giant ovals, and their retina is packed with light-sensing cells, giving them a built-in night-vision boost. This ability evolved from their wild ancestors, who hunted at dawn and dusk.