The eight-legged imposter: How Myrmarachne perfected the art of the con

If you thought that only humans know the clever arts of mimicry or pretension, think again. There’s a spider species that has perfected the art of deception. This small arachnid looks and walks so much like an ant that you might not be able to differentiate between the two at first glance. From body shape and colour to even the scent, these spiders are just like walking ants!

It is not just one species but rather a handful of genera, including Myrmarachne, Myrmecium, Synemosyna, Peckhamia, Castianeira, Zuniga, Micaria, Leptorchestes, and Aphantochilus. Among these, Myrmarachne is the most common, with almost all 300 species exhibiting this behaviour. These spiders move in jerky, zigzag patterns, raise their front legs to mimic ant antennae, and interact with other ants without arousing suspicion.