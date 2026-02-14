The eight-legged imposter: How Myrmarachne perfected the art of the con

Some of these spiders even start smelling like ants!

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 14, 2026
spiderSome spiders even adopt colony scents by eating larvae to live undetected within ant nests (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
If you thought that only humans know the clever arts of mimicry or pretension, think again. There’s a spider species that has perfected the art of deception. This small arachnid looks and walks so much like an ant that you might not be able to differentiate between the two at first glance. From body shape and colour to even the scent, these spiders are just like walking ants!

It is not just one species but rather a handful of genera, including Myrmarachne, Myrmecium, Synemosyna, Peckhamia, Castianeira, Zuniga, Micaria, Leptorchestes, and Aphantochilus. Among these, Myrmarachne is the most common, with almost all 300 species exhibiting this behaviour.  These spiders move in jerky, zigzag patterns, raise their front legs to mimic ant antennae, and interact with other ants without arousing suspicion.

spider Ant-mimicking spiders often have constricted bodies to appear three-segmented like ants, rather than their usual two (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

But why ants? Simply because ants are aggressive, live in large groups, and are often avoided by predators due to their bites or unpleasant taste. This level of deception allows the spider to blend seamlessly into ant colonies, thereby providing it with protection and access to food sources that might otherwise be off-limits. In some species, the mimicry is so convincing that predators are completely fooled, letting the spider hunt in relative safety.

Also Read | Spiders (allegedly) keep this animal as a glowing prisoner to draw more prey to their webs

This spider’s cleverness highlights an important lesson in evolution: survival isn’t always about strength or speed. Sometimes, the ability to trick others and adapt to your environment is what counts. According to research, these arachnids have evolved their appearance and behaviours over millions of years, demonstrating how far nature will go to keep a species alive.

Interestingly, mimicry isn’t unique to this spider. Many other animals use similar tactics to survive, e.g., stick insects resemble twigs, leaf-tailed geckos look like dead leaves, and certain octopuses can change colour and texture to match their surroundings. But just a few examples are as precise and fascinating as the ant-mimicking spider.

